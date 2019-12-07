Norman Lee Garrish
HOOKERTON - Mr. Norman Lee Garrish, 72, passed away after a long struggle, at Vidant Medical Center on Wednesday, December 4, 2019
A funeral service will be held on Sunday 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 12-1:15 PM, at the funeral home. Following the service, the family will receive friends again at the Vietnam Veterans Association (Chapter 272) at 2805 Cemetery Road in Greenville.
Born on August 21, 1947, Lee spent his early life in Ocracoke, North Carolina, before leaving for Vietnam at the age of 18. During that time, he was with the 514th Military Police Company and a two-tour combat veteran as a Scout dog handler, and was proudly awarded a bronze star. After serving his country, Lee lived many years in Winterville before moving to Hookerton 4 years ago, to be with his youngest daughter. He was a strong leader, mentor and friend to many people. He also was Lieutenant with the Greenville Police Department who touched many people's lives.
Lee is survived by his daughters, Tabatha and husband, Ryan and Tina and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Macaela, Makenzie, Kylee and Wyatt; sister, Carolyn Jane; nieces, Michelle, Allison, Lisa and Heather; and longtime friends, Greg, Heather, Andy, Laurie and Randy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Association, Chapter 272, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 7, 2019