Norman Ray Wooten, Jr.
KINSTON - Norman Ray Wooten Jr., age 72, died Monday, January 27, 2020.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, January 30 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Hills Cemetery in Farmville by Rev. Travis Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Walston Wooten of the home; and a daughter, Amy Lynn Wooten of Nashville, TN.
The family will receive friends at the home, 1403 Saint James Place, Kinston, NC Wednesday evening from 4 until 6:00 P.M.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 29, 2020