Novella Carrow Barber

Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-752-2101
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church
Obituary
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Novella Carrow Barber, 96, died peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019 and went to be with her Lord and Savior.

The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 AM in Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Gene Williams. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday at the church prior to the service

from 10 to 11 AM.

Mrs. Barber, a native of Beaufort County, lived most of her life in Pitt County. She was a longtime member of Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

Mrs. Barber was preceded in death by her husband, Clyn W. Barber, Sr.

She is survived by her: son, Clyn W. Barber, Jr. and wife, Edna, of Winterville; daughter, Carolyn B. Rollins and husband, Jack, of Greenville; 3 grandchildren, Trudy B. Brooks and husband, Johnny, of Greenville, Jackie R. Obusek and husband, Joe, of Cary, and Clyn W. Barber, III and wife, Jennifer, of Winterville; 7 great-grandchildren, Carley D. Williams, Christina E. Madden, Carol-Anne R. Obusek; Bradley J. Obusek, Jenna N. Barber, Josie R. Barber and John P. Brooks, III; and 4 great-great-grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Cameron and Liam; brother, Frankie Boyd and wife, Virginia; and sisters, Sandra Jackson and Earline Keosen.

Memorials may be made to Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27834.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 6, 2019
