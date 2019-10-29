Ola Clewis Marlow
BETHEL - Ola Clewis Marlow, 95, widow of Vester Henry Marlow, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 21, 1924, in Crusoe Island, NC, she was a daughter of the late Roland Alva Clewis and the late Ada Smith Clewis. She was a member of Bethel Church of God where Rev. Cornelius Moore is pastor.
She is survived by two sons, Roland Marlow of Mildred, NC and Bill Marlow (Jill) of Greenville, NC; four daughters, Frances Marlow Weatherburn (Carlton) of Norfolk, VA, Patricia Marlow Dobbins (Bobby), Ada Brixhoff (Paul), and Janet Marlow Tindal (Luke) all of Summerton; 71 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a son-in-law Johnny Pylant of Tarboro, NC.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ester Marlow Pylant; five brothers and four sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Bethel Cemetery, NC with the Rev. Carl Weatherburn and Rev. David Clewis officiating.
The family request that memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. HYPERLINK "http://www.stephensfuneralhome.org" www.stephensfuneralhome.org As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 29, 2019