WILLIAMSTON - Ola Gray Williams Peel, 91, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Martin General Hospital in Williamston, NC. She was born on May 21, 1927 in Martin County to the late Stella Roberson and Henry Williams.



Ola Gray was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Mizelle Peel, Sr.; her son, Harry Mizelle (H..M.) Peel, Jr.; a sister, Vera Williams Congleton; brothers, Henry Clyde Williams and J.R. Williams. Her brother, Wendell Williams (Wanda) survives.



Ola Gray is survived by her son, Donald Wayne Peel and wife, Vicki Lilley Peel. She is also survived by grandchildren: Valery Peel Davis of Washington, NC; Jeremy Wayne Peel (Julie) of Greenville, NC; and Katherine Peel McEwen (Chad) of Wilmington, NC. Great grandchildren are Emerson Rose Davis and Seth Grady Davis of Washington; JoAnna Perry McDaniel and Lilly Maclyn Peel of Greenville; and Pittman Winston McEwen of Wilmington.



As a member of the Farm Life community her entire life, Ola Gray was the consummate neighbor. She was a charter member of the Farm Life Ruritanettes, attending as long as she was able. She was always the first to volunteer to drive anyone needing assistance in getting to doctor appointments. Also, Ola Gray also eager to be the driver for her Sunday School class or Senior Saints in their "outings". She especially loved going to the beach with her "beach bunch".



The funeral will be held Monday, April 15 at 3:30 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church, followed by burial at Tice Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are handled by Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, NC. and condolences may be made at

302 West Main Street

Williamston , NC 27892

