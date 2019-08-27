Ola Linwood Smith
AYDEN - Ola Linwood Smith, 91, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his home.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, at 12:00 PM in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel, with Rev. Robert Worthington officiating. Burial will follow in Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery, Vanceboro. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Smith was born in Pitt County on August 7, 1928 to Edd and Irene Franks Smith. He retired from J. H. Hudson Construction Company, enjoyed working in his garden and was an avid hunter.
In addition to his parents, Ola was preceded in death by his siblings, Grover Conrad Smith, Charles Durwood Smith, and Iona M. Newby.
He is survived by four nieces, Edna Miller, Kathleen Robinson, Agnes Brown and Tammy Boyle; one nephew, Edward Smith; several great nieces and nephews; and by his long-time friend, Larry Peaden, Jr.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 27, 2019