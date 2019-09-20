Ora Delores Gladson Bell



GREENVILLE - Ora Delores Gladson Bell, 75, passed peacefully at Vidant Medical Center Wednesday September 18th, 2019.



She was a native of Greenville, NC and resided for the last 52 years in the town of Grimesland. Delores is a graduate of JH Rose High School, class of 1962. She was a life long member of the Order of the Eastern Star and loved to paint and crochet. Delores was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Chocowinity and in her later years attended Proctor Memorial Christian Church in Grimesland.



She is survived by her Husband of 56 years, John D. Bell, daughter Victoria Bell Hamill, her spouse Jeffrey C. Hamill, and grandchildren Julian C. Hamill and John C. Hamill as well as many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held at Proctor Memorial Church, Grimesland NC, Sunday September 22nd, 3:00 pm, with visitation to follow from 4:00-6:00 pm in the fellowship hall. As published in The Daily Reflector

