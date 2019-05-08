Oscar Daniel Stoneham
GREENVILLE - Oscar Daniel Stoneham, 79, of Greenville, passed away on May 7, 2019.
A private service will be held. There will be no formal visitation, but the family will receive visitors at the home.
Oscar was born in Greenville, NC to Elma Smith & Hartwell W. Stoneham on November 16, 1939. He grew up on 3rd Street & attended school in Greenville. He served in the United States Army where he learned his trade as an electrician. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He has been married to Sylvia Guthrie Stoneham for over 50 years & they have raised four children together. Oscar is preceded in death by his parents Hartwell & Elma Stoneham; his siblings: Alton, Bill, Lynwood, Joe and Virgie.
Oscar is survived by his Wife: Sylvia Stoneham; Children: Rusty Stoneham & wife Leigh; Lisa Jones; Becky Wainright & husband David and Jenny Stoneham & wife Khrystye Haselden; Grandchildren: Wil Stoneham (Kaila), Taylor Stoneham (Denise), Macy Stoneham, Blake Jones (Akilah), Baylee Jones, Quin Wainright & Alysia West; Great-Grandchildren: Nina, Kolton, Jason, Arianna, Ethan & Chloe; Mother-In-Law: Ruth Guthrie; Several Sister-In-Laws, Nieces, Cousins & an Uncle; Special Family Friends: Mr. & Mrs. Tracy Strickland.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Praveen Namireddy & his staff; Community Hospice; Dr. Tae Lee & the staff of the Hospice House and Dr. Teresa Smith & the staff at Med Center One.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 8, 2019