Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen A. Emanuel. View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

Owen A. Emanuel



WASHINGTON - Mr. Owen Arthur Emanuel, 86, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home.



Funeral services will be at 2 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at First Church of Christ on East 10th Street Washington NC. Ministers Ray West, Steve Hill, and Dr. Johnny Pressley will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: grandsons Christopher Emanuel and Bryan Emanuel, nephews Donnie Daniel, Arthur Whitehead Jr., Sam Whitehead, and Scott



Owen was born in Edgerton, Ohio to Edward and Martha Emanuel. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1951 and entered Cincinnati Bible Seminary where he graduated in 1955. There he met the love of his life, Inez Smith and they were married on July 26, 1952.



Owen served as a minister in churches located in Ohio, Illinois, Virginia, and North Carolina. He served as Associate Minister in Grundy Virginia with Clarence Greenleaf from 1962-1965. Following a ministry in Charlottesville Virginia, Owen and his family began their ministry in Winston Salem at Shattalon Drive Church of Christ. In 1976 Owen and Inez moved to Washington and began their ministry with Tranter's Creek Church of Christ followed by ministries at Everett's Church of Christ, Wilkerson Church of Christ, and Christian Hope Church of Christ. Early in his career, Owen had ministries at Scranton, Fairfield, Swan Quarter, Union Grove Church of Christ, and Roanoke Rapids. For a period of time, Owen had his own printing business as well as managed The Great American Cookie Company in Greenville.



Outside his ministry, Owen was passionate about photography, music, singing, and even taught piano in eastern North Carolina during the early 1960's. His love for flying and his pilot's license remained a secret between Owen and Tim for many years.



He leaves behind his wife of 67 years Inez Smith Emanuel; his children Debbie Majors (Emory) of Rose Bud, Arkansas, and Tim Emanuel (Molly) of Chocowinity; grandchildren, Jennifer Juergens of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Nancy Majors of Rogers, Arkansas, Allison Case (Aaron) of Searcy, Arkansas, Christopher Emanuel (Amy) of Chocowinity, Bryan Emanuel (Jessi) of Chocowinity. Owen had 7 great grandchildren, Claire and Carter Emanuel, Charlotte Emanuel, Jack and Avery Smith, and Riley and Evelyn Case. He is also survived by his older brother Phillip Emanuel of St. Charles, Missouri, younger sisters Juanita Russell of Butler, Indiana and Sue Clark (Jon) of Syracuse, Indiana.



Preceding him in death were his parents Edward and Martha Emanuel.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Saturday, November 23 in the Family Life Center at First Church of Christ.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to caregivers Katie Davis, Bertie Williams, Judy Garrett and Linda McLain as well as Community Home Care and Hospice staff Amy Brewer, Brooke Baynor, Essie Hedgebeth, and Velva Thompson.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Church of Christ Mission Rwanda Challenge, 520 East 10th Street, Washington, NC 27889.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Emanuel family.



As published in The Daily Reflector

Owen A. EmanuelWASHINGTON - Mr. Owen Arthur Emanuel, 86, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home.Funeral services will be at 2 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at First Church of Christ on East 10th Street Washington NC. Ministers Ray West, Steve Hill, and Dr. Johnny Pressley will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: grandsons Christopher Emanuel and Bryan Emanuel, nephews Donnie Daniel, Arthur Whitehead Jr., Sam Whitehead, and Scott Smith . Honorary pallbearers are the Elders and Deacons of First Church, Donald Smith and Horace Miller.Owen was born in Edgerton, Ohio to Edward and Martha Emanuel. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1951 and entered Cincinnati Bible Seminary where he graduated in 1955. There he met the love of his life, Inez Smith and they were married on July 26, 1952.Owen served as a minister in churches located in Ohio, Illinois, Virginia, and North Carolina. He served as Associate Minister in Grundy Virginia with Clarence Greenleaf from 1962-1965. Following a ministry in Charlottesville Virginia, Owen and his family began their ministry in Winston Salem at Shattalon Drive Church of Christ. In 1976 Owen and Inez moved to Washington and began their ministry with Tranter's Creek Church of Christ followed by ministries at Everett's Church of Christ, Wilkerson Church of Christ, and Christian Hope Church of Christ. Early in his career, Owen had ministries at Scranton, Fairfield, Swan Quarter, Union Grove Church of Christ, and Roanoke Rapids. For a period of time, Owen had his own printing business as well as managed The Great American Cookie Company in Greenville.Outside his ministry, Owen was passionate about photography, music, singing, and even taught piano in eastern North Carolina during the early 1960's. His love for flying and his pilot's license remained a secret between Owen and Tim for many years.He leaves behind his wife of 67 years Inez Smith Emanuel; his children Debbie Majors (Emory) of Rose Bud, Arkansas, and Tim Emanuel (Molly) of Chocowinity; grandchildren, Jennifer Juergens of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Nancy Majors of Rogers, Arkansas, Allison Case (Aaron) of Searcy, Arkansas, Christopher Emanuel (Amy) of Chocowinity, Bryan Emanuel (Jessi) of Chocowinity. Owen had 7 great grandchildren, Claire and Carter Emanuel, Charlotte Emanuel, Jack and Avery Smith, and Riley and Evelyn Case. He is also survived by his older brother Phillip Emanuel of St. Charles, Missouri, younger sisters Juanita Russell of Butler, Indiana and Sue Clark (Jon) of Syracuse, Indiana.Preceding him in death were his parents Edward and Martha Emanuel.The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Saturday, November 23 in the Family Life Center at First Church of Christ.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to caregivers Katie Davis, Bertie Williams, Judy Garrett and Linda McLain as well as Community Home Care and Hospice staff Amy Brewer, Brooke Baynor, Essie Hedgebeth, and Velva Thompson.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Church of Christ Mission Rwanda Challenge, 520 East 10th Street, Washington, NC 27889.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Emanuel family.As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close