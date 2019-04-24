Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Parker Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Parker MartinGREENVILLE - Mrs. Patricia Ann Parker Martin, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.The funeral service will be held Friday at 10 AM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.Mrs. Martin, a native of Pitt County, lived most of her life in Greenville. She was employed with the USDA in Tarboro for six years, Pitt County Clerk of Court for two years and retired in 1991 after 11 years of service in Pitt County data processing. She was a member of Winterville Free Will Baptist Church.Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Edward Martin; parents, Jesse William and Gladys O'Neal Parker, and a brother, Reginald William Parker.She is survived by her daughters, Belynda Martin Smith and husband, Danny, of Greenville and Patricia Joe "Patty" Martin and husband, Dwain Tharp of Pinetops; grandchildren, Daniel Martin Smith and wife, Veronica, of Vanceboro and Amber Elks of Boone; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Krymson and Emelya: and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 24, 2019

