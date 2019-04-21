The Daily Reflector

Patricia K. Engstrom (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia K. Engstrom.

Patricia K. Engstrom

FT. COLLINS, CO - Patricia K. Engstrom, 91, of Ft. Collins passed away on April 11, 2019. A family memorial will be held at a later date at one of her favorite places, the beach, in North Carolina. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences and read Patricia's full obituary. As published in The Daily Reflector
Funeral Home
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Collins, CO   (970) 482-4244
funeral home direction icon