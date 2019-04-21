Patricia K. Engstrom
FT. COLLINS, CO - Patricia K. Engstrom, 91, of Ft. Collins passed away on April 11, 2019. A family memorial will be held at a later date at one of her favorite places, the beach, in North Carolina. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences and read Patricia's full obituary. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 21, 2019