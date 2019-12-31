Patricia Terry Selby
HOLLY SPRINGS - Patricia Terry Selby, 76, of Holly Springs Church Road, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital. She was born in Martin County, April 4, 1943 to the late Lester and Eleen Bailey Terry and was predeceased by a daughter, Penny Marie Selby and a son, C. Bradley Selby. Pat was an LPN Vidant Beaufort Hospital for 35 years. She was a member of Rose of Sharon Original Free Will Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Walker Funeral Chapel. Rev. Dolan Baker and Rev. Dale Belvin will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Troy S. Selby of the home; sister, Carole Holliday of Williamston; one grandchild, Will Cosper and one great grandchild, Hulet Cosper.
The family will receive friends Thursday January 2nd from 1:00 PM until service time at Walker Funeral Home, Williamston and at other times from the home of Carole Holliday, 403 W. Woodlawn Drive, Williamston.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Selby family. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 31, 2019