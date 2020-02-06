Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Roberson Miller. View Sign Service Information Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations 3205 E 10Th St Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-355-9995 Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Roberson Miller



LEXINGTON - Patsy Roberson Miller, age 85, died February 4th at Pennybyrn Healthcare in High Point after an extended illness.



A memorial service will be held at 11:30am Friday, February 7 at at First Presbyterian Church, Lexington NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30 in the church fellowship hall.



Mrs. Miller was born April 30, 1934 in Robersonville, NC to Vance Little Roberson and Myrtle Greene Roberson. She attended Salem College and East Carolina University where she received a Master of Arts in Education. Mrs. Miller was a member of Williamston Memorial Baptist Church.



She was very active in numerous civic clubs including Martin County Republican Party, Martin County Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Red Hat Society. She loved oral history and received the Paul Green Multimedia Award from the North Carolina Society of Historians in October, 2011 for her work. She was preceded in death by her husband, William John Miller, Jr.



She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Langston Rouse and husband, Walt Rouse, of Lexington, NC; granddaughter Ashley Peters and husband Anthony and great grandaughter Charlotte of Durham NC; grandson David Rouse of Winston-Salem, NC; sister Nita Atkins; sister Becky Warren and brother-in-law, Andy Warren; and nieces and nephews: Mary and Bruce Chapman; Verna and Steve Holzbach; Lora and Van Warren; Hayes and Eddie Mills.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 109 W. Church St, Williamston, NC 27892; Martin County Historical Society, PO Box 468, Williamston, NC 27892 or you may donate a book to a school of your choice.



A special thank you to the staff and Sisters at Congdon House Pennybyrn Healthcare, Hospice of the Piedmont, and Dr. Beverly Jones for their compassion and support.



Online condolences may be made at



As published in The Daily Reflector

