Pattie Louise Gardner

Pattie Louise Gardner

FARMVILLE - Pattie Louise Gardner, 36 of 3716 Ghost Hollow Road, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday at Mt. Moriah Community Church and the burial will follow in Edgecombe Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at her sister's home, 3808 Goldsboro Run. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.

