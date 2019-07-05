Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Frances Alley Burke. View Sign Service Information Ray Funeral Home 119 North Market Street Madison , NC 27025 (336)-548-9606 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Frances Alley Burke



STONEVILLE - Pauline "Polly" Alley Burke, age 97, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hospice of Rockingham County.



An 11:00 a.m. funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Ray Funeral Home Chapel(119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025) with Rev. Boyd Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at Joyce Family Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Ray Funeral Home and all other times at the home of Sue Johnson.



A native of Rockingham County, Pauline was born on May 10, 1922, to the late Roy and Kate Joyce Alley. She was a member of Ayden United Methodist Church. Polly loved life and loved her family. In her later years she enjoyed going out for lunch from North Pointe where she earned the name "Mayor of North Pointe".



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Vernon Burke; sister, Claucey Vaughn; her brother-in-law, Darrell Johnson; and a niece, Judy Vaughn O'Bryan.



She is survived by her sister, Sue Alley Johnson of Stoneville; brother, Kenneth Alley of East Bend; a niece, Karen Ranson (Jerry) of Clemmons; nephews, Jimmy Vaughn (Sue) of Stoneville and Harold Alley of Farmville; two great nieces, Susan Hall (Mitch) of Mayodan and Ali Ranson of Winston Salem; three great nephews, Scott O'Bryan (Torri) of Charleston, SC, Drew O'Bryan (Melanie) of Charlotte, and Brian Ranson (Stephanie) of SC; three great-great nieces, Riley O'Bryan, Emily Hall, and Asker Ranson; and one great-great nephew, Cory Hall.



The family would like to thank the staff at both North Pointe and Hospice of Rockingham County for all the love and care shown to Polly.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joyce Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Sue Johnson, 968 Janet Road, Stoneville, NC 27048 or to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.



Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pauline Burke and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

