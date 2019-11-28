Pearl Hardy Frizzell
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Pearl Hardy Frizzell, 82, died November 23, 2019
Funeral services Saturday Nov. 30, 2019 at 11:00am at D.H. Conley High School.Wake will be Friday Nov. 29, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm @ Sycamore Hill MB Church. A viewing will be held Saturday one hour prior to service at D H Conley
Service entrusted to Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary. Online condolences at www.phillipsbrothersmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
