FARMVILLE - Pearley Fredrick Salmons, age 83, died Thursday, April 4, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted Sunday, April 7, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Carnie Hedgepeth. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.



Mr. Salmons was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lindsey Pazder; a brother, Charles Salmons; and his wife, Ina Jane Salmons.



He is survived by his wife, Willa Salmons of the home; daughters, Cathryn Pietro and husband Joe, and Elaine Hendricks, all of Farmville, and Charlotte Salmons of Broadview Heights, Ohio; step-daughters, Linda Vick, Cathy Ellington, Tamara Cooke, and Victoria Hoptons; step-sons, Richard Scheifler, Patrick Scheifler, Steven Scheifler, Eric Scheifler, and Christopher Scheifler; sisters, Nathelene Bumgardner of Hunnington, West Virginia and Lois Bilgen of Sandusky, Ohio; brothers, Dorsey Salmons, Larry Salmons, James Salmons, and William Thomas "Tom" Salmons, all of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Walter Salmons of Lorain, Ohio; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; angel friend, Pat Sims; and his best friend, his dog, Lucky.



The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home, Saturday evening from 6 until 8 P.M.



Those desiring to make a memorial may please consider Bell Arthur Christian Church, 2616 Firehouse Road, Bell Arthur, NC 27811. Online condolences may be made at

4226 East Church Street

Farmville , NC 27828

