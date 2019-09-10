Peggy Jean Cox Greene
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Peggy Jean Cox Greene, 90, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted Wednesday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel by the Rev. Jon Strother. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private in Historic Oakwood Cemetery, Raleigh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Ivan Greene; a sister and two brothers.
She is survived by a son, Ronny Greene and wife, Laura, of Greenville; daughter, Pamela G. Harmon of Lexington; grandchildren, Tristan Humphries of Bend, OR; Michael Greene and wife, Danielle, of Oakland, CA; Carolyn Greene of Greenville and Brian Greene of Raleigh; great-granddaughter, Riley Greene of Oakland, CA; brother, Thomas Cox and wife, Donnis, of Chelsea, AL; and Ron Gunter of Raleigh, who was like a son.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Heather White, Dr. Jim Galloway, Stephanie Shipman, and the staff of Community Home Hospice, and the entire staff at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center of Greenville for their unbelievable compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Refuge, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden, NC 28513.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 10, 2019