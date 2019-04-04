Obituary Guest Book View Sign





AYDEN - Mrs. Peggy Wall Williams, 84, passed away April 2, 2019. The visitation will take place at Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden from 6 to 8 pm on Friday April 5, 2019. The Funeral Service will be at Juniper Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church in Vanceboro at 2 pm on Saturday April 6, 2019 with graveside services to follow at Ayden Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Mike Scott and Calvin Heath.



Mrs. Williams, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Rufus and Mary Wall. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Marvin Ray Williams, her brother Rufus Haywood Wall, and sister-in-law Pat Wall.



She is survived by her daughter, Betty Williams Cox and husband Lee of Cove City, son, Marvin Gene Williams and wife Nora of Stokes; brother, Phillip Wall Sr., of Clayroot; granddaughter, Peggy Cox Crisp and husband Lee of Chocowinity; Jackie Penley and Joy Skaggs of Pitt County; Great grandsons Adam and Alex Crisp of Chocowinity; Cody and Josh Penley and Hunter Skaggs.



109 2Nd St

Ayden , NC 28513

