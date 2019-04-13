Pennie Cash
AYDEN - Pennie Cash, 89, of Ayden, passed away on April 10, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1929 in Pitt Co., NC. Pennie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy T. Cash; her mother, Hazel Moore; two brothers, Wilbur and Linwood Moore and a sister, Frances Kennedy.
Pennie worked as a Meat Wrapper and retired from Kroger's Grocery Store after many years of service. She enjoyed cooking but her most treasured memories were of those spending time with her family.
Pennie is survived by her three children, Fred Cash, of Bethel, Linda Long and husband George, of Tarboro and Judy Crotts, of VA; one sister, Helen Meeks; six grandchildren, Norman Cash, Cynthia Ennis, Sabrina Messick, Teresa Smith, Christina Anderson and Carolyn Crotts. She also leaves behind seventeen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-8pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 15th at 2:00pm at Freedom Baptist Church, Snow Hill Street, Ayden, NC. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Estates, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Billy, Retired Navy Veteran, in the Veterans Section.
