Peter Z. Watson

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Philippi Church Of Christ Church
Greenville, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Philippi Church Of Christ Church
Greenville, NC
Obituary
Peter Z. Watson

GREENVILLE - Mr. Peter Z. Watson, 87, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Philippi Church Of Christ Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel and a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 29, 2020
