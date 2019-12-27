Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachael Phillips Hardee. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Rachael Phillips Hardee



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Rachael Phillips Hardee, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Billy Willis and Rev. Shannon Owens Ross officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mrs. Hardee, a native of Cumberland County, was the daughter of the late Bill and Willie Bert Carawan Phillips. She spent her early years in Greenville and was a graduate of Greenville High School. She married Richard Earl Hardee on August 11,1957. She and her husband lived in Newport News, VA for 15 years, returning to Greenville in 1972 where she was employed at Pitt County Memorial Hospital for several years. A member of Salem United Methodist Church, she was active with the United Methodist Women and the church softball team. An avid bowler, she was in the bowling league for 37 years.



Mrs. Hardee was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Richard Earl Hardee, a brother Jerry Phillips and a sister, Darlene Briley.



She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Hardee Wright and husband, Bert; and sons, Ricky Hardee and wife, Donna, and Mark Hardee and wife, Jan, all of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Meredith Eiban and husband, Matthew, Tucker Wright and wife, Ellen, Tyler Hardee, Davis Hardee, Macie Wright, Cali Hardee, Grant Hardee and Rebecca Hardee; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Juliet and Fielden Eiban; a brother, Randy Phillips of Greenville; and sisters, Linda Willis and husband, George, of Greenville and Wendy Little and husband, Tom, of Farmville.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Simpson, NC 27879. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

