Randy L. Edwards Sr.

GREENVILLE - Mr. Randy L. Edwards, Sr., 59, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Randy loved to hunt, fish, and ride motorcycles. He was a gun collector and loved old cars.

Randy is preceded in death by his father, Wilbur "Pete" Edwards and brother, Jimmy Edwards.

He is survived by his: wife of 40 years, Pamela Edwards; son, Randy L. Edwards, Jr.; mother, Carolyn Edwards; sister, Teresa Slowey and husband, Calvin, all of Greenville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
