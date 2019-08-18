Randy Lee Vandiford, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Randy Lee Vandiford, Jr., 35, died Thursday, August 15, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted on Monday at 4 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Lee has been a lifelong resident of Pitt County, residing in the Bell Arthur community and was a 2002 graduate of Farmville Central High School. For the past 10 years he had been employed with Thermo-Fisher Scientific formerly DSM. Lee attended Arthur Christian Church and was an avid trout tournament fisherman and loved to hunt.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, L.T. Elks and paternal grandfather, Ruben Vandiford.
He is survived by his: parents, Randy and Carolyn Vandiford of Bell Arthur; sister, Leslie Hawkins and husband, William, of Farmville; nephew, Beau Hawkins;two nieces, Julia Hawkins and Rebecca Hawkins; maternal grandmother, Reita Elks of Bell Arthur; paternal grandmother, Louise Vandiford of Farmville; special cousin, Deborah Nanney of Farmville and many loving aunts and uncles, cousins and special friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 7 - 9 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 18, 2019