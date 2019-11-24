Randy S. Harris Sr.

Service Information
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC
27834
(252)-752-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Homestead Memorial Gardens
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Randy S. Harris, Sr.

AYDEN - Randy S. Harris, Sr., 49, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 21, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 2pm in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1:30pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.

Randy, son of the late Albert Harris and Lovevilla Suggs, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and worked over 20 years as a welder at Roberts. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar, grilling with friends and family, but most all, spending time with his son and grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Randy S. Harris, Jr. and wife Breanna; grandchildren, Malorie, Hailey, Oliver and Owen, all of Chocowinity; sister, Joan Owens and husband Dorin of GA; brother, Gary Harris and wife Fran of CA; and his girlfriend, Angie Brown of Ayden.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 24, 2019
