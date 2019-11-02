Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Joyner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Joyner



GREENVILLE - Ray Evans Joyner, 83, of Greenville, NC passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. He was born May 28, 1936 in Nashville, NC, the son of the late John Henry and Onie Mae Joyner of Nashville, NC. He was one of seven siblings.



Ray was a graduate of East Carolina Teacher's College, served in the U.S. Air Force, then worked at Pitt County Probation and Parole until retiring in 1998. He did volunteer work with the Winterville Kiwanis Club and was a long-time member of the ECU Pirates Club. He was well known for his love and support of ECU Athletics, his pig-picking cake which he enjoyed sharing with others, and his story-telling and advice giving to all who would listen.



Ray is survived by his son and daughter-in-law John and Ondrea Joyner of Winterville, NC, son Joe Joyner of Greenville, NC, daughter-in-law Patti Norris of Pine Knoll Shores, NC, son-in-law Johnny McCumber of Carolina Beach, NC, granddaughter Devin Daniel and husband Chris of Greenville, NC, grandsons Jordan McCumber, Gib McCumber, Zach McCumber and wife Erin all of Carolina Beach, NC, Brian Norris and wife Paola of Garner, NC and Evan Joyner of Winterville, NC, great-granddaughter Scarlett McCumber of Carolina Beach, NC, sister Katherine Withers of Durham, NC, brothers Bill Joyner of Nashville, NC and Garland Joyner of Fuquay Varina, NC, and very special friends Nan Flake and family of Greenville, NC.



He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Warwick Joyner, son Tim Norris, daughter Shay McCumber, brothers John Allen Joyner and Willard Joyner, and sister Nell Harrell.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers throughout the years.



A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date yet to be determined.



