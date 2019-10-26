Raymond C. Harris, Jr.
WINTERVILLE - Mr. Raymond C. Harris, Jr., 77, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home.
The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Monday from 2-3 PM, followed by a graveside service at Winterville Cemetery.
Born and raised on the Harris Family Farm in Pitt County, Raymond Jr. continued the family's farming tradition for the majority of his life. He also served in the US Navy during the Cuban Crisis.
He was preceded in death by his son, Raymond Clayton Harris; parents, Raymond C. Harris and Cora Lee Harris; sister, Nevada Fisher; and brother, David Harris.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Blalock Harris; daughters, Angie Tyson and husband, Bertis, of Farmville, Michele Cale of Greenville, and Malissa Lane and husband, Robert, of Winterville; grandchildren, David Futrell, Maranda Morris, Amy Manning, Amber Manning, Aubree Lane, and Emma Lane; and great grandson, Holden Baker.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 26, 2019