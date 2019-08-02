Reatha Thompson Wooten (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
View Map
Obituary
Reatha Thompson Wooten

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Reatha Thompson Wooten, 90, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 2, 2019
