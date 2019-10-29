Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reba Gardner Grimes. View Sign Service Information Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. 302 West Main Street Williamston , NC 27892 (252)-792-4152 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMSTON - Reba Gardner Grimes, age 97 passed away on Monday October 28, 2019. Our Heavenly Father had watched her frail and tired body and finally said "Daughter, come home and I will give you rest." She was a faithful member of Fairview Christian Church for over 90 years.



Reba was born on May 03, 1922 to Estelle and Major Gardner. She married Robert Darrell Grimes, August 15, 1942 and that love lasted 46 years. Their home drew extended family and they always fed everyone that stopped by. She was known for her cooking and when anyone had a birthday, sickness or death she was always there with a cake.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her parents Estelle and Major Gardner, sisters; Irene Hopkins, Verna Gray Hopkins, Bernice Capps, Leyta Faye Phelps, Mary Clyde Peele, brothers; Marvin Hardison, Dick Hardison, and Pete Gardner.



She is survived by her children: Son, Rickie Grimes and wife Jackie, Grandsons; Chad Grimes and wife Hermia, and Great granddaughters Chandler and Haven; Great Grandson Colt. Grandson Brandon Grimes and wife Jenna, and Great grandsons Banks and Parker, Great granddaughters Elsa and Anna. Grandson Lance Grimes and wife Rachel, and Great grandson Robert. Daughter, Rita Grimes Griffin and husband Rodney Griffin; Granddaughter Tracy Griffin Antkow and husband Paul Antkow, and Great grandson Justin; Granddaughter Donna Laine Griffin and Great granddaughters Lainey and Olivia; Grandson John Rodney Griffin, II. Also surviving are her sister in-law Polly Grimes. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.



She will be missed. Her last words to us all "I Love you, God Bless You".



Visitation will be at Biggs Funeral Home on Tuesday October 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Service to honor her will be held at Fairview Christian Church on Wednesday, October 30 at 11 a.m. Committal at Martin Memorial Gardens.



Flowers are welcome or Donations to Williamston Fire/Rescue at 901 Washington St. Williamston, NC 27892 or Fairview Christian Church at 1020 Fairview Christian Church Williamston, NC 27892. As published in The Daily Reflector

