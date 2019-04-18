Reba Laughinghouse William Wilkes
CHARLOTTE - The trumpet blew! The Lord of Lords took Reba Laughinghouse William Wilkes with Him to live on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from Atrium Health University City, Charlotte, NC.
A time of remembrance with family visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Mount Calvary FWB Church, 411 Watauga Avenue, beginning at 6 pm.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, 1:00 pm at the United American FWB Tabernacle, 1011 J E Reddick Circle, Kinston, NC. Sermonic eulogies by Bishop J. E. Reddick and Bishop C. R. Parker with Rev. Dr. Montrose A. Streeter, officiating. Committal service with be at Homestead Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, her desire is for contributions to be given to the Northeast B Annual Conference Scholarship Fund. You may send them in memory of Mrs. Wilkes to NEB Scholarship Fund, c/o Mrs. Shanita Messick, 1204 A Peyton Circle, Greenville, NC 27834.
Family and friends will gather at the home of her sister, Janice Rice, 1222 Davenport Street, Greenville, NC. Cards, condolences, and others will be greatly appreciated.
Services entrusted to Phillips Brothers and Anderson Memorial Mortuary.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 18, 2019