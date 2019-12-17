Rebecca Rogerson Stevenson
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Rebecca Rogerson Stevenson, 63, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 2 PM in Martin Memorial Gardens, Williamston. The family will visit with friends after the service at the cemetery.
Rebecca was born to the late Harry Lee and Nellie Rogerson in Williamston. She was the widow of Monty "Buddy" Stevenson of the Belvoir community. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Williamston and was currently attending Lighthouse Baptist Church in Belvoir.
Rebecca is survived by her brother, Glenn Rogerson and wife Beverly of Bear Grass; brother-in-law, Steve Stevenson, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Ann Rogister, Vera Bradford, and Connie Jeffreys; as well as nephews, Kevin Rogerson and wife, Lynn, and their children, Shae, Chase, and Ainsley, and Chad Rogerson and wife, Nicole. She is also survived by her aunts, Annie Cratt, Mertie Coltrain, and Betty Lou Savage and numerous cousins.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
