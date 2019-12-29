Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex Anne Davis. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Train Depot Grifton , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRIFTON - Rex Anne Thorne Davis, 59, died peacefully surrounded by her family on December 24, 2019. Mrs. Davis was born on March 28, 1960 in Lenoir County to Justine Joyner Thorne and Edward Rex Thorne.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ricky Lee Thorne.



After graduating Magna Cum Laude from East Carolina Nursing School, she worked as a pediatric nurse in Pediatric Intensive Care and Pediatric Rehabilitation at Vidant Hospital, as well as a school nurse in Pitt County for many years. Growing up in Grifton, she attended the First Baptist Church, and in her later years Covenant Church in Winterville.



She is survived by her husband, Clarence Sidney Davis, Jr. of Grifton; son Clarence Sidney Davis, III and wife Zeana Bey-Davis of Monterey, California; daughter Iva Brooke Rosell and her husband Jerry Rosell of Frisco, North Carolina, and nephew Thomas Thorne and his wife Anndria Thorne of Clayton, North Carolina.



Mrs. Davis lived a life full of compassion and care for others, where she never met a stranger. She adored her husband, her children, her pets, and her friends who became like family. Her family and friends will remember her fondly for her kind heart, strong spirit, and contagious smile.



A celebration of life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 6p.m. at the Train Depot in Grifton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to fund nursing scholarships. Checks can be mailed to the ECU Medical and Health Sciences Foundation c/o Joel Stocks, 525 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.



