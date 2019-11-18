Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Rhea Ellen Munson Markello



GREENVILLE - Rhea Ellen Munson Markello, 91, passed away peacefully November 13, 2019 at her Greenville home surrounded by family.



Born November 3, 1928 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania she was the fourth of thirteen children to Ray and June Munson. When Rhea was 4, the family moved to Tonawanda, New York and then in 1941, settled into the family-built Munson homestead in North Collins, NY. Rhea graduated valedictorian of the Class of 1946 from North Collins High School, and went on in 1950 to earn a Registered Nurse diploma from Millard Fillmore Hospital, Buffalo, NY. She met her future husband, James Markello, when they were students at North Collins High School, and married June 21, 1952 after college. After Jim's military service, completion of medical school, and residency, Rhea and her family moved to Hamburg, NY in 1964. Rhea was active in the Hamburg Presbyterian Church and the League of Women's Voters. Her involvement with the League was a life-long passion. Rhea and Jim moved to Greenville, North Carolina in 1978. She completed a BA in Political Science at East Carolina University (ECU) and graduate work in nursing. She achieved a joint appointment on the nursing faculty at Pitt County Memorial Hospital and ECU, and retired in 1994. Throughout her life, she was an advocate for women and touched the lives of her many friends, colleagues, and family members through her intellect, understanding, empathy, love, strength, resolve, and wisdom.



Rhea enjoyed summers with her family at their "bungalow" home in Eden, NY, and the annual reunions of the extended Munson family in western New York. She was President of the nation-wide Thomas Munson Foundation from 2001-2005. Throughout their marriage, Rhea and husband Jim travelled extensively. In the 1960's, Rhea provided her surgical nursing skills on several overseas medical missions by the Christian Medical Society. During their travels, Rhea amassed an extensive collection of "Mother & Child" statuary and paintings from domestic and international artists. These art works symbolize one of her prominent character traits: the sacred Mother-Child relationship.



Rhea is survived by her husband, Dr. James Markello, her three children- James Markello Jr, Dr. Thomas Markello, and Andrea Markello, six grandchildren- Tim, Todd, Jay, David, Beth, and Charlie, five great-grandchildren- Zach, Luke, Reed, Wren, and Shelley, and seven of her thirteen siblings- Irene, Marie, Grace, Albert, Beulah, Richard, and June. Rhea will be laid to rest in North Collins, NY.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

