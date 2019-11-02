Rhonda S. Alton
WASHINGTON PARK - Mrs. Rhonda Sue Stilley Alton, age 52, a resident of Washington Park, NC died Friday November 1, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday November 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and will be officiated by Rev. Josh Horne. Entombment will be in Oakdale Cemetery. Adam Walter, Robert Davis Alton, II, Stephen Smith, Anthony Rowe, Brian Hudson and Ernie Coleman will serve as pallbearers. William Alton and Jacob Rowe, III will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Mrs. Alton was born in Beaufort County, NC on January 21, 1967 to Floyd Wade Stilley and Anna Pauline Avery Stilley. On March 4, 1984 she married Robert Davis "Dave" Alton. She was the owner and office manager of Nationwide Insurance in Washington. Mrs. Alton enjoyed sunbathing on the beach, reading books, being on the water, working in her yard, tending her flowers, and above all, helping people. She loved her family, especially her children. She was a member of Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Dave Alton of the home, her son, Robert Alton, II of Greenville, a daughter, Alicia Alton and fiance; Adam Walter also of Greenville, her parents, Wade and Pauline Stilley, and many family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday November 3, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made, along with their donation form, to Duke Cancer Center, 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701 or by visiting their website www.dukecancercenter.org and clicking on the donate tab.
As published in The Daily Reflector
