Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda S. Alton. View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

Rhonda S. Alton



WASHINGTON PARK - Mrs. Rhonda Sue Stilley Alton, age 52, a resident of Washington Park, NC died Friday November 1, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday November 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and will be officiated by Rev. Josh Horne. Entombment will be in Oakdale Cemetery. Adam Walter, Robert Davis Alton, II, Stephen



Mrs. Alton was born in Beaufort County, NC on January 21, 1967 to Floyd Wade Stilley and Anna Pauline Avery Stilley. On March 4, 1984 she married Robert Davis "Dave" Alton. She was the owner and office manager of Nationwide Insurance in Washington. Mrs. Alton enjoyed sunbathing on the beach, reading books, being on the water, working in her yard, tending her flowers, and above all, helping people. She loved her family, especially her children. She was a member of Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.



Survivors include her husband, Dave Alton of the home, her son, Robert Alton, II of Greenville, a daughter, Alicia Alton and fiance; Adam Walter also of Greenville, her parents, Wade and Pauline Stilley, and many family and friends.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday November 3, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.



Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made, along with their donation form, to Duke Cancer Center, 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701 or by visiting their website



Condolences may be made to the family online by visiting



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Alton family.



As published in The Daily Reflector

Rhonda S. AltonWASHINGTON PARK - Mrs. Rhonda Sue Stilley Alton, age 52, a resident of Washington Park, NC died Friday November 1, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday November 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and will be officiated by Rev. Josh Horne. Entombment will be in Oakdale Cemetery. Adam Walter, Robert Davis Alton, II, Stephen Smith , Anthony Rowe, Brian Hudson and Ernie Coleman will serve as pallbearers. William Alton and Jacob Rowe, III will serve as honorary pallbearers.Mrs. Alton was born in Beaufort County, NC on January 21, 1967 to Floyd Wade Stilley and Anna Pauline Avery Stilley. On March 4, 1984 she married Robert Davis "Dave" Alton. She was the owner and office manager of Nationwide Insurance in Washington. Mrs. Alton enjoyed sunbathing on the beach, reading books, being on the water, working in her yard, tending her flowers, and above all, helping people. She loved her family, especially her children. She was a member of Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.Survivors include her husband, Dave Alton of the home, her son, Robert Alton, II of Greenville, a daughter, Alicia Alton and fiance; Adam Walter also of Greenville, her parents, Wade and Pauline Stilley, and many family and friends.The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday November 3, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made, along with their donation form, to Duke Cancer Center, 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701 or by visiting their website www.dukecancercenter.org and clicking on the donate tab.Condolences may be made to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Alton family.As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close