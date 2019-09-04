Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Anton Winkler. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Service 11:00 AM Covenant United Methodist Church Winterville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GREENVILLE - Mr. Richard Anton Winkler, 71, went home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 31, 2019.



A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Covenant United Methodist Church in Winterville, NC. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Burial will be private



Richard was born and raised in Chicago, IL. He was a lifelong Chicago Bears and avid NC State fan. God lead Richard and his family to North Carolina where they eventually landed in Greenville, NC to open Anchor Insurance Agencies, which he owned and operated with his family.



Richard lived his life for Jesus and loved being generous with both his time and resources. He served as the President of the Lions Club in Batavia, IL; a deacon at Clemmons First Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC; Moderator and Deacon at The Memorial Baptist Church in Greenville; and volunteered with numerous other Christian organizations. He was currently a member of Covenant Church, where he enjoyed participating in the Empty Nesters Group.



Richard loved travelling with his wife, Colette of 51 years, and spending time at the beach and river. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed working outside at his home and playing golf at Brook Valley. He lived for his children and grandchildren, but his greatest love aside from his Lord was his wife, Colette.



Mr. Winkler was preceded in death by his mother, Alberta Joan Carpenter and her husband, Joe; and father, Tony Winkler and his wife, Helen.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Colette Catherine Winkler; children, Christopher Joseph Winkler (Michelle) of Ontario, Canada, Richard Erick Winkler (Emily) of Greenville, and Amanda Winkler Howell (Ruston) of Hertford; grandchildren, Piper, Ben, Max, Tyler, Zach, Sam, and Isaac Winkler, and Catherine, Eleanor, and William Howell; siblings, Linda Prusinski (Jim), Nancy Mundschenk, Mark Carpenter, Susan Carpenter, Patrick Carpenter (Linda), and Pamela Simonetti (Dan); and numerous nieces and nephews.



"This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope both sure and steadfast" Hebrews 6: 19.



Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, PO Box 643, Edenton, NC 27932 or the Community Crossroads Center of Greenville, 207 Manhattan Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

