Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bethany Free Will Baptist Church Ayden , NC

Richard Len Harrington



AYDEN - Richard Len Harrington, went home with his Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, 11am, December 14, 2019 at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church in Ayden.



A native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, Richard was one of three children born to the late Edgar Lloyd Harrington, Jr. and Mrs. Lynda Harrington Bradbury. He studied at Blue Ridge Highschool in Virginia, and was a graduate of NC State with a degree in landscape technology. For more than 25 years, Richard was engaged in both commercial and residential landscaping, including operating Harrington's Signature Landscapes. He received many skills from his late father's tutelage during his family's operation of Sunshine Garden Centers. A natural in his profession, his landscapes remain today gracing many homes and businesses in Greenville and eastern NC at large. Richard pursued mission work in the Dominican Republic and was a percussionist whom played at Covenant church with the band, Those Meddling Kids. A loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, Richard leaves behind a host of cherished family memories, love and endearing friendships.



In addition to his father, Richard was preceded in death by grandfathers Edgar Lloyd Harrington Sr, Lenwood Hunning and grandmothers Bonnie Harrington and Blanche Hunning.



He is survived by: Wife of 22 years, Maureen McHugh Harrington; Sons, Shade Harrington, Sonny Harrington; Daughter, Sally Harrington; Mother, Lynda Harrington Bradbury and husband, George of Raleigh; Sister, Anna Harrington Griffin and husband, John, of Raleigh; Brother, Edgar Lloyd Harrington, III (TREY), of Raleigh; Nieces, nephews, Lillianna, Crawford, Tatum Griffin -Johnny, Finn, Orion McHugh.



The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: GoFundMe, In Memory of Richard Harrington,



Online condolences at



Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, a Wilkerson Company, Ayden.



As published in The Daily Reflector

