Rick (F.F.) Kraft
OCEAN ISLE BEACH - Rick Kraft, well known professional photographer and longtime Eastern North Carolina resident died September 15 at his home in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. He was 71. He is survived by his wife Debbie Wooten Kraft, daughter Corey Kraft Gildener (husband Simon), step daughters Jan Britt (husband John), and Jenny Reaves, three grandchildren, brother, Bud Kraft (wife Janet), and loyal companions, Dux and Oui. He was also loving stepfather to the late Mandy Reaves. Rick grew up in Mt. Olive, N.C. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Computer Science, very new technology at that time. He served in the U.S. Navy spending his entire time assigned to the White House. After his Navy Service, Rick returned to Mt. Olive where he partnered with his dad, Charles Kraft, in the family photography business, Kraft's Studio.
In retirement, Rick and Debbie had homes in Eastern North Carolina where they spent years enjoying their love for horses, dogs, the NC mountains and the beach. Rick was a licensed sea captain, and he and Debbie frequently hosted friends and family at their Ocean Isle house and on their boat, Watergate, where countless memories were formed, usually involving fish, crabs and the occasional oyster bed. Throughout his retirement years, Rick continued his love for photography. His unique style captured the beauty he saw in old rural scenes and the ocean.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm Sunday, September 22nd, at The Barn at Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. All are welcome to attend. You may send online condolences to farmerfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 18, 2019