Rickey Lee Dixon
GREENVILLE - Mr. Rickey Lee Dixon, age 65 of 2816-D Holly Glen Drive, Greenville, NC died on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00PM at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Address: 715 South West Avenue, Ayden, NC 28513 Burial will follow in The Mills Family Cemetery in Winterville, NC.
Viewing will be held from 2:00pm-6:00pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.donbrownfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 11, 2019