Ricky Bullock
GREENVILLE - Mr. Ricky Bullock, 58, died Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, from 7-8 pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 15, 2020