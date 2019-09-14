Guest Book View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home - Windsor 236 US 17 Bypass Windsor , NC 27983 (252)-794-4578 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM Walker Funeral Home - Windsor 236 US 17 Bypass Windsor , NC 27983 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Cashie Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





WINDSOR - Robert Berkley "Bob" Spivey 91, of South King Street, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Vidant Bertie Memorial Hospital. He was born June 21, 1928 to the late Joseph Bryan Spivey and Helen Sitterson Spivey and predeceased by his wife, Shirley White Spivey; daughter, Debra S. Jernigan; sister, Frances S. Hale; brothers, William Pruden, Joseph Bryan, Jr, James Thaddoeus and Lowell Burden Spivey. He was a lifelong member of Cashie Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a member of Charity Lodge # 5 and served in the



Bob received numerous honors and awards in recognition of his extraordinary public service. Too list a few, he served on the Bertie County Board of Commissioners, served as Mayor of the Town of Windsor, recognized as "Tarheel of the Week", given the Baptist Heritage Award by Chowan College; received an Honorary Doctorate of Human Letters by Chowan College was named "Volunteer of the Year" by the NC Carolina Economic Development Association as well as serving on the Board of Trustees of Pitt County Memorial Hospital and became the only person outside of Pitt County to serve as PCMH's Chairman.



He is survived by his daughter, Gwen Spivey White and husband Tom of Kill Devil Hills; son, James Lowell Spivey of Kitty Hawk; sister, Ruth Spivey Spruill of Aulander; grandchildren, Melanie Jones, Berkley Spivey, Victoria Spivey, Bridget Riggs, Ashley Beacham, Lindsey Waters and Braxton White; 6 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cashie Baptist Church. Dr. Carroll Tarkington will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Edgewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday September 15th from 3:00 PM until 4:30 PM at Walker Funeral Home and from the home at other times.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cashie Baptist Church, 221 S. Queen Street, Windsor, NC or to a .



