Robert Ernest Melton
GREENVILLE - Major Robert Ernest Melton, 71, was Promoted to Glory Thursday, December 12, 2019.
A private burial was held with family at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Major Melton, son of the late Lewis Henry and Unicy Mae Hammond Melton, was born in Pitt County, NC and lived his early life in Greenville. He attended The Salvation Army School for Officer Training through which he received his ordination. He spent all of his working years with The Salvation Army, serving in multiple capacities and locations. He served two different appointments at the Headquarters for the South in Atlanta, GA and appointments at the Divisional Headquarters in Charlotte, NC and Louisville, KY. He also served Corps Appointments in Aiken, Gaffney, and Spartanburg, SC, in Gastonia and Fayetteville, NC and in Savannah, GA.
Major Melton retired in 2008 after 41 years of service. Following his retirement he made his home in Greenville in 2009.
In addition to his parents, Major Melton was preceded in death by his wife, Major Sarah Alligood Melton who served with her husband for 44 years in Salvation Army service.
He is survived by: his wife, Linda Mitchell Melton; daughters, Sarah Olson and husband, Jeff, of Moorhead, MN and Lisa Hart and husband, Carol, of Winterville, NC; granddaughters, Lily and Emmie Olson; and a brother, Stan Melton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, P. O. Box 30280, Greenville, NC 27833.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 22, 2019