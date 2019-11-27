Robert "Bob" Jeffery Albritton Sr.
FARMVILLE - Robert "Bob" Jeffery Albritton Sr., age 73, passed away peacefully Monday, November 25, 2019 with his loving wife and son by his side.
The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home, Wednesday November 27 from 6 until 8:00 P.M., and other times at the home. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 29 at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Clint White and David Tugwell. Interment will follow at the Hookerton United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Bob retired from Department of Corrections after twenty-five years of service. He also owned and operated Albritton's Lawn Maintenance for thirty-six years where he made many good friends. Bob truly treasured his friendship with his customers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Mattie Stocks Albritton; sister, Daisy Vick; brothers, Charlie, Earl, Richard, and Arthur Albritton.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Brenda Nethercutt Albritton of the home; son, Robert Jeffery Albritton Jr. and wife, Beth; grandchildren, Spencer (Tabitha), Philip (Kelly), Thomas (Shelley), Jessica Cook (Matt), and Brittany Barrow. He also had eleven great-grandchildren, that were all very special to him. Bob was lovingly referred to as "Papa" by all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family pet, BB was so much more than just a pet; BB was one of his children. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Ann Everett, sisters-in-law, Margo Albritton, and Margaret Albritton; and a brother-in-law, Albert Vick. Bob was blessed to have many nieces and nephews. Bob also is survived by a special friend, Randy Blow Jr., whom worked with Bob for many years.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
