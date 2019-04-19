Robert K. Harris
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert K. Harris.
GREENVILLE - Robert K. Harris 88 passed away at his home on Monday, April 15, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born in Pitt County to the late William Ernest and Maggie Oakley Harris. Robert was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Army. He was a painter for A B Whitley, and a member of Falkland Church of God in Falkland, NC. Robert loved watching old western movies.
Robert is preceded in death by his first love Myrtle Harris, a daughter Norma Legget, son in law Mark Reddick, two brothers, Walter and Mitchell Harris, and four sisters, Bertha Rice, Hilda Hollard, Florence Gaskins, and Virginia Norris.
Robert is survived by his second love, wife Jean Bell Harris of the home, a son Kenneth Harris of Fountain, NC, a daughter Debra Reddick of Farmville, NC and a brother Talmadge and wife Viola Harris of Greenville, NC. He is also survived by six grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019, 12:30 pm, at Farmer Funeral Service Chapel in Ayden, NC, officiated by the Rev. Gordon Braxton. Burial will follow in Ayden Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 11-12:30.
Please send on line condolences to farmerfuneralservice.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Farmer Funeral Service Inc
109 2Nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
(252) 746-3510
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 19, 2019