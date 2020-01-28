Robert L. "Rink" Allen
GREENVILLE - Mr. Robert L. "Rink" Allen, 82, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Allen, a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, graduated from Ayden High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. During his career he was a long distance truck driver. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church where he had served on various committees.
Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Mack B., Sr. and Ellen J. Allen; and brother, Mack Allen, Jr.
He is survived by his: wife of 34 years, Faye Bland Allen; daughters, Wanda Allen Wingate and husband, Ollen; Kelly Moore Hardison; Tonya Allen Loftin and husband, Jason; and Bobbi Jo Allen Hall and husband, Shane; grandchildren, Blake and wife, Caitlin, Sam and wife, Kacie, Adam, Savannah, Rachel and Colby; great grandchildren, Autumn and Bryce;sisters, Mary Allen Brown and Sue Allen Butler; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 28, 2020