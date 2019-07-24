Robert Lee Fornes
AYDEN - Robert Lee Fornes, 83, known to friends and family as "Bob" or "Bobby", died on Monday, July 22, 2019.
He was the son of the late H. Loyd Fornes and Lillian Tucker Fornes. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Faye Evans Fornes; and brother, H. Loyd Fornes, Jr.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Army and was serving in Alaska when it became the 49th state. He was a member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon, an elder, and for many years, as church treasurer. Robert retired from DuPont, as a Production Scheduling Manager, in 1992 after 38 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Stoneham Fornes; daughters, Melanie Fornes, Stephanie Fornes, and Teresa Tyson; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe Tuck, Jimmy R, and Dr. Raymond E.; sister, Susan Garverick; and sister-in-law, Mary Frances Leggett.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 AM at Hollywood Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at the church for 45 minutes prior to the service. At Robert's request, burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Hollywood Presbyterian Church, 5103 NC Hwy 43 S., Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 24, 2019