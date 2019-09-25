Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee "Bob" Ramey. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. James United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lee "Bob" RameyGREENVILLE - Robert Lee "Bob" Ramey, 95, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home.The memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 2 PM at St. James United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.Mr. Ramey, a native of Danville, Virginia, was son of Lewis Irvin and Bertha Jeffress Ramey. He served in the United States Army Air Corps 8th Air Force 20th Fighter Group during WWII . After his military service he worked as a tobacconist for 41 years, retiring in 1989 from AC Monk Tobacco Company. He had made his home in Greenville since 1955, where he was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, and was active in the Senior Men's Sunday School Class for more than 50 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Crown Point Masonic Lodge #708 A.F. & A.M. He was a member of the Sudan Temple, New Bern and was an active member and Past President of the Pitt County Shrine Club. He was also active in the Greenville Golden K Kiwanis Club.For many years Mr. Ramey served his community. He served on the Greenville City Council and later on the City Planning and Zoning Board for 10 years. He served two terms on the Board of Trustees of Pitt Community College and three terms on the Board of Directors of East Carolina Vocational Center. He also served on the Sheppard Memorial Library Board for seven years, serving as chairman during the last two years of his service.Mr. Ramey was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Hudgins Ramey and beloved son-in-law, Herb Wilkerson.He is survived by his: daughters, Jean Ramey Wilkerson, of Atlantic Beach and Barbara Lee Ramey, of the home; granddaughters, Virginia Grey Wilkerson Willis and her husband, Brian, of Havelock, NC and Catherine Lee Rentz Wilkerson, of Raleigh; and great granddaughter Charlotte Rentz "Charlee" Willis.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 950 West Faris Street, Greenville, SC 29605, a , or simply sharing a kind deed with someone.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 25, 2019

