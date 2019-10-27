Robert Marshall "Bob" Smith
GREENVILLE - Mr. Robert Marshall "Bob" Smith, 84, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home. A private family service will be held.
A native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, Mr. Smith was born to the late Vida Harris Smith and Levi Smith. He was a 1953 graduate of J.H. Rose High School, attended Pitt Community College and was a veteran of the National Guard. For more than 35 years, Mr. Smith worked for E.I. Dupont retiring as a supervisor in 1990.
Mr. Smith will be fondly remembered for his love of family, especially his grandchildren. He was a sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on the family farm. A racing enthusiast, Mr. Smith enjoyed following Nascar for many years as well as enjoying working on cars, particularly Volkswagons. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Mr. Smith will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Smith.
He is survived by: Wife of 61 years, Betty Powell Smith; Daughters, Lisa Michelle "Micki" Long and husband, Victor, of Bethel, Bette Elaine "Laine" Yarbrough and husband, Brian, of La Grange and Robbe S. Cutler of Charlotte; Grandchildren, Matthew Robert Long, Garrett Sean Yarbrough, Jackson Reid Yarbrough, Evan Patrick Yarbrough, Kaitlin Anne Cutler, Emily Claire Cutler and Olivia Grace Cutler; and 3 Half-sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
