Robert T. Everett III

Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-752-2101
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Pinewood Memorial Park
Obituary
Robert T. Everett, III

STOKES - Mr. Robert T. Everett, III, 79, died Friday December 20, 2019.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 2 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park.

Mr. Everett, a native of Beaufort County, had lived in the Stokes Community for the last 21 years. He retired from PCS Phosphate after 35 years as a heavy equipment operator and also farmed for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Judy Elks Everett; son, Robert T. Everett IV; daughters, Michelle Mason and Melinda E. Jackson; six grandchildren; step-daughter, Deb Manning; step-son, Gary Stallings; brothers, Donald Everett and John Everett; sister, Helen Everett.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 26, 2019
