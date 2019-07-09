Guest Book View Sign Service Information Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 (252)-753-3400 Send Flowers Obituary





FARMVILLE - Robert White "Bobby" Hodge, age 81, died Monday, July 8, 2019.



Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 10, at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Phil Jones. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2:00 P.M. A reception will follow the interment at the First Christian Church of Farmville Fellowship Hall.



Bobby was a native of Mullins S.C., prior to moving to Farmville. He was employed by A.C. Monk & Co. for many years prior to becoming Vice President for Leaf Procurement with Phillip Morris. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Farmville and a Mason, Lodge No. 517. He was a very devoted father, husband, and friend.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Agnes Hodge. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years Linda Dail Hodge of the home; son, Robert W. "Bobby" Hodge Jr. of the home; brother, Leland E. Hodge, Jr. and wife, Iris of Florence, S.C.; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Farmville, P.O. Box 205, Farmville, NC 27828.



Online condolences may be made at

