KURE BEACH - Robin Moore Smith, 61, died peacefully at home in Kure Beach, NC, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.



A service in celebration of Robin's life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Cary Alliance Church, 4108 Ten-Ten Road, Apex, NC, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church after the service. The burial will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Heath Family Cemetery on Heath Swamp Road in Cove City, North Carolina.



Robin is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Sheldon Smith, her wonderful children, Ashley Smith and her husband, Tyler Clark, of Wilmington, NC, Will Smith of Raleigh, NC, and Ben Smith of Raleigh, NC, and her sister, Beth Robrecht, and her husband, Tom, of Asheville, NC. She is also survived by five wonderful grandchildren.



Robin was born and raised in Greenville, NC. After graduating from Peace College and Meredith College in Raleigh, she worked as a social worker for the NC Department of Social Services. She spent 20 years as a Homemaker, raising her 3 children. After the children left the nest, "Miss Robin" taught pre-school at Cary Alliance Church and delighted in her students there.



Robin and Sheldon were long-time members of Cary Alliance Church. Robin taught the Awana Cubbies group for many years. After their move to Kure Beach, she became active at Harbor United Methodist Church. She volunteered with Island Women, tutored children at Carolina Beach Elementary and was very active in the community.



Robin was passionate about her faith, her family and her friends both in Cary and Kure Beach. She loved to include new people in her circle of friends and make them feel welcome. She was also passionate about NC State athletics and was a fan to be reckoned with.



The family is very grateful to Robin's special caregivers for their creative compassion and loving attention to Robin's needs and to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Christian Foundation, ATTN: Contributions, 11625 Rainwater Dr. Suite 500, Alpharetta, GA 30009 with "The Robin M. Smith Children's Fund #2873255" in the memo line.



Arrangements are made through Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.



